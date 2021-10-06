Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,883 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $24,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $107.97. 1,518,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,372. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.04. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

