Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PUK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 16,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Prudential by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 10.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 8.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Prudential stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09. Prudential has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.161 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

