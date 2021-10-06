Public Mint (MINT) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.30 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $369,834.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00045785 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

