Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 185,960 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $246,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,679,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,601,661. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $170.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

