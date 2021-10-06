Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 46,613 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761,221 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,613 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Bank of Montreal worth $78,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $36,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

Shares of BMO stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.06. 494,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.94. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $59.02 and a 52 week high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

