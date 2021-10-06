Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,842,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. Scientific Games accounts for approximately 0.9% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 1.91% of Scientific Games worth $142,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,521,000 after buying an additional 387,735 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

SGMS traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 650,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,870. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $64.57. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $87.45.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.