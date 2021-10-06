Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,110 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.7% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Danaher worth $117,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 97.5% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.9% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,177. The company has a market capitalization of $214.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.45. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

