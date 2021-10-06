Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 161.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,120 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $50,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 153.0% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $10,594,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.77.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP traded up $3.87 on Wednesday, hitting $154.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,498,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

