Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 377,941 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 592.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,941 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 0.6% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $97,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.5% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.26.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

