Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 76,030 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 881,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,030 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $39,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $47.87. 17,388,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,331,766. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.