Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1,629.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of CSX worth $40,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,570,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,160,558. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

