Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,959 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of The Travelers Companies worth $77,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.67. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.