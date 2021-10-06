Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $100.10 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,160 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 0.6% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $100,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.69.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.48. 6,001,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,550,634. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $318.87 billion, a PE ratio of 284.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.