Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $140.76 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.8% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $140,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after buying an additional 243,529 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $394.25. 2,808,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,063. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $413.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.00. The company has a market cap of $371.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.