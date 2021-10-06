Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $291.07 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,869,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393,430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 1.8% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $291,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

RY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.15. 877,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,934. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.01. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.