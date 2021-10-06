Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $67.14 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,847,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,947,048 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $67,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.32. 6,515,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,208. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -346.51%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

