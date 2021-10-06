Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $69.55 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.76% of Assurant worth $69,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 45.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,776,000 after buying an additional 339,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,326,000 after purchasing an additional 291,234 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth about $29,415,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 42.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 385,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,588,000 after purchasing an additional 115,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,181,000 after purchasing an additional 111,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

AIZ stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.10. The company had a trading volume of 261,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.58 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.65.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

