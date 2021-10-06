Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,760 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.13% of Exelon worth $57,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 101.5% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,582,000 after buying an additional 893,220 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 65.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,023,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,865. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.