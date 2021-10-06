Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $86,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,892,654,000 after purchasing an additional 527,815 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,364 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

TMUS stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,160,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,585. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

