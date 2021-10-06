Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,580 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Truist Financial worth $71,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6,315.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,349 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,983,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,646,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.13. 3,994,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,494,530. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

