Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 122,100 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.42% of Lamb Weston worth $48,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,793,000 after purchasing an additional 74,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LW stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.34. 2,301,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,722. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.77 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

