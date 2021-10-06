Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 133,220 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,687 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,220 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of EOG Resources worth $50,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,660 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 44,507 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 30,364 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $86.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,046,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $89.48.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

