Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 16,660 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.12% of Marriott International worth $53,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Marriott International by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Marriott International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,416. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.36 and a 200-day moving average of $142.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $667,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.