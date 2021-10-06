Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 18,700 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $248,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $30.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,751.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,330. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,433.23 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,784.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,499.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

