Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,375,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,422 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.23% of Suncor Energy worth $80,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,064,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after buying an additional 443,952 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,371,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,861,000 after purchasing an additional 334,747 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,431 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.5% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 283,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 78,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,498,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,382,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,580,955. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -60.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

