Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 107.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 0.9% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.12% of Raytheon Technologies worth $149,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,060,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,937,000 after purchasing an additional 142,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.27. 4,008,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,154,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

