Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,051 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,370 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 0.8% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $128,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.27. 4,577,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,421,070. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.78. The firm has a market cap of $269.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total transaction of $5,386,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 792,178 shares of company stock worth $202,192,362 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

