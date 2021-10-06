Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 207,030 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 0.6% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Prologis worth $100,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.21. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

