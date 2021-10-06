Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,560 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $47,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after buying an additional 107,728 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.53.

NYSE LLY traded down $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $218.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.95 and its 200-day moving average is $221.45.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $767,697.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 619,132 shares of company stock valued at $158,225,648 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

