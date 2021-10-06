Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,087,571 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,087,571 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $45,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.78.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.90. 1,279,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.07. The company has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

