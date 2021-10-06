PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $30,462.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,930. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PubMatic by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,663,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in PubMatic by 1,562.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $5,968,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

