Pundi X NEM 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,862.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded up 50.1% against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $6,862.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00057841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00094965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00128811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,440.66 or 1.00532983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.77 or 0.06319084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,407,317,460 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

