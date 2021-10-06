Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Trading Down 4.1%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)’s share price was down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 66,206 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 64,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

About Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

