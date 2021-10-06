Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Hits Market Cap of $2.90 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $10.99 or 0.00019999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $7,274.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00057654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 73.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00095524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00128700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,778.46 or 0.99728157 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.95 or 0.06288159 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.