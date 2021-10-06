Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

STT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

NYSE:STT opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in State Street by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

