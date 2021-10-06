Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Issued By Scotiabank (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Scotiabank boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SQM. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

