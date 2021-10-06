Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Issued By Scotiabank (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Scotiabank boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.