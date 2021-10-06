Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

VNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of VNO opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.87 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 212,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,039,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 82.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

