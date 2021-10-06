Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Decreased by Cormark

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Altus Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price (up from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.25.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$62.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.83. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$47.10 and a 52-week high of C$68.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$173.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.55 million.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

