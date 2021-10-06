Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Boosted by Analyst

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Ship Lease in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE GSL opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $801.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.12.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth $11,280,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.