Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Rocket Companies in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

RKT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of RKT opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion and a PE ratio of 5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 15.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

