Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Issued By Piper Sandler

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Community Bank System in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CBU opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.32. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,371,000 after acquiring an additional 71,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,033,000 after buying an additional 137,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 17.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,358,000 after buying an additional 765,439 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,144,000 after buying an additional 601,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,931,000 after acquiring an additional 279,040 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

