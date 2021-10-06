Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LHX has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

NYSE LHX opened at $222.33 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total value of $636,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,259,576.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.