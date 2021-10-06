Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Community Bank System, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Community Bank System in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

CBU stock opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.32. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Community Bank System by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

