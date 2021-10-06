Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Enerplus Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.89.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$10.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$2.22 and a 52-week high of C$10.95. The stock has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.93.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$408.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -8.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

