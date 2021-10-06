Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Issued By B. Riley

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Peabody Energy in a report released on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the coal producer will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 1,089.9% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 241,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 221,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,644,219.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

