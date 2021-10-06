Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $9.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

NYSE:GS opened at $385.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.57. The company has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.