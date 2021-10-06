Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Cut by B. Riley

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arch Resources in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.67. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $6.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.57. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 61.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

