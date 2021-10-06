Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerplus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.03.

NYSE:ERF opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 3,002,785 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $21,570,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after buying an additional 2,245,664 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $11,737,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,942,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

