Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEOAY. Citigroup upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Danske cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.43%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

