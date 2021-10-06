Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Boosted by Piper Sandler

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for American Campus Communities in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

ACC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

ACC stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 719.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $52.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

